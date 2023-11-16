Who Owns the Anacortes, Washington Oil Refinery?

Anacortes is one of my family’s favorite weekend getaway locations. We usually see the big oil refinery on the way into town.

My son recently asked me, “Who owns the oil refinery?” without a pause, I replied “Shell.”

I looked it up and I was wrong!

I was surprised to learn the managing company that runs the Anacortes refinery has changed hands.

Who has owned and operated the Anacortes Oil Refinery in the past several years?

In May 2021, HollyFrontier agreed to purchase the Shell Anacortes Refinery near Anacortes, Washington. (Business wire)

In August 2021, HollyFrontier agreed to purchase the assets of Sinclair Oil Corporation, including its two refineries near Casper, Wyoming, and Sinclair, Wyoming, for $2.6 billion. (Reuters)

The succeeding company, HF Sinclair Corporation, finalized the merger in mid-2022. (SeekingAlpha.com)

The Anacortes oil refinery began operations in the mid-1950s. HF Sinclair Puget Sound (Anacortes) Refinery currently has 425 full-time employees.

HF Sinclair Puget Sound Refinery (via Facebook)

What’s the official name of the company that runs the Anacortes Oil Refinery?

The HF Sinclair Corporation

What does the HF Sinclair Puget Sound (Anacortes) Refinery process?

The HF Sinclair Anacortes Refinery processes “mixed sweet and sour” Canadian crude oil and Alaskan North Slope crude oil. It also processes domestic crude from North Dakota and Alaska North Slope crude oil. There are portions of international crudes that arrive by ship. The location then manufactures gasoline, distillates, heavy fuel oil, propane and natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals.

INFO: HF Sinclair, SeekingAlpha.com, Reuters, Business Wire