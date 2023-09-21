Adam Sandler Coming to Washington State, Twice!

Adam Sandler Coming to Washington State, Twice!

Getty Images

We are blessed with many awesome comedians in the entertainment industry, but one of my all-time favorite comedians' hands down is, Adam Sandler.

Getty Images
loading...

It's the "I Missed You Tour!"

Well Adam, we have missed you too!

With Two shows hitting the Evergreen state, you get to choose west side or east side of the state? maybe both!

Head to Seattle's

Climate Pledge Arena Friday Oct. 13th, 2023, 7:30 pm Showtime

Buy your tickets here. 

Or you can catch Adam Sandler at the

Spokane Arena Monday Oct. 16th, 2023, 7:30 pm Showtime

Buy your tickets here.

The first movie I saw Adam Sandler in was "Big Daddy." and while he already had many movies even SNL under his belt, I thought the world found the greatest comedians.

"In 1987, Sandler played Theo Huxtable's friend Smitty on The Cosby Show and the Stud Boy or Trivia Delinquent on the MTV game showRemote Control. After his film debut in Going Overboard in 1989, Sandler performed in comedy clubs, having first taken the stage at his brother's urging when he was 17." - Adam Sandler - Wikipedia

 

Did You Know:

"In 2021, Vogue named Sandler the year's fashion icon for popularizing a "grocery-run look", characterized by oversized T-shirts, XXL pants, and Nike sneakers dubbed as "Adam Sandler style".[49] " Adam Sandler - Wikipedia

So, let's go check out this trend setter at either the Climate Pledge Arena or the Spokane Arena.

Check out more funy moments with Adam Sandler below!

Some moments may not be suitable for some ages.

Six Funny New England Bear Encounters From 2023

Where Are Idahoans Traveling in July? Funny Idaho Answers!

15 Funny Montana City Names You'll Love

Most people will laugh at Butte when it comes to funny named cities in Montana, but we think these are just as funny.
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA