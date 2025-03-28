National Anthem Performance from a Young Pasco Girl Went Viral

In February 0f 2024, a video of an 8-year-old girl from Pasco, WA, circulated on social media.

The viral video showed Kinsley Murray singing a spirited version of the Star-Spangled Banner on February 25th, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Young Kinsley sang both the US and Canadian anthems before an NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors.

The Pacers video drew over 23 million views and nearly 100,000 comments on TikTok.

Her dad travels with her around the PNW and beyond

Her dad, Shafer Murray, a teacher in Benton City, says they don’t get paid to appear and sing the national anthem. He pays for the travel and hotel stays, usually around the Pacific Northwest. Shafer says his daughter sings at about 15 to 20 events a year. Kinsley recently told an Indiana newspaper that she draws inspiration from Whitney Houston and Kelly Clarkson.

‘I like to put those two together because Kelly has really good air, and Whitney Houston, her stuff is really powerful. So I'm trying to put those two together to make one.’ -Kinsley Murray via the Indy Star

Last year, Kinsley Murray was in Wenatchee.

When I saw the viral video, I realized Kinsley performed here and sang the US and Canadian anthems before a Wenatchee Wild game. I remember her patriotic red, white, and blue outfit and that voice. Kinsley has no fear - putting it in 5th gear throughout both anthems.

Kinsley has sung all around the PNW.

In addition to singing at a recent Wild home game, she sang before games with the Spokane Chiefs and for the Spokane Indians. A couple of years ago, then 6-year-old Kinsley was interviewed by Spokane's KREM 2 News after singing at a Gonzaga women's basketball game.

INFO: TMZ, Indy Star newspaper