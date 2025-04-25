NFL Draft: Seven Former WA High School Prospects in the Mix

The long-awaited first round of the 2025 NFL Draft took place last night. Two former high school stars got a phone call and realized their dream of getting selected in the coveted first round.

Five other Washington high school standouts with great college careers are also hoping for calls today or tomorrow.

Here are the two Washington natives chosen in the 1st Round of the 2025 NFL Draft

Steilacoom’s Emeka Egbuka was taken as the 19th pick.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected the Ohio State wide receiver. Egbuka helped the Buckeyes win the national championship in January. The Steilcoom alum leaves Ohio State as the program’s No. 2 all-time receiver with 2,868 yards. His 205 career catches are Ohio State's record in all-time receptions. (more than Seahawks standout Jaxon Smith-Njigba.)

Josh Conerly Jr., formerly of Rainier Beach (29th pick)

While at Seattle’s Rainier Beach High School, he was a dominant lineman on both sides of the ball. As an Oregon Duck, he played in every game for three seasons. The Washington Commanders were relieved to land the talented third-team All-America and first-team All-Big-Ten player.

The remaining five WA High School alumni are hoping for a phone call.

JT Tuimoloau, Sammamish’s Eastside Catholic

This Defensive End for Ohio State was predicted to be drafted in the first round. A former five-star recruit at Eastside Catholic who helped his high school squad win back-to-back 3A state titles in 2018 and 2019. Experts say Tuimoloau is the No. 3 defensive end prospect for this year's draft.

Carson Bruener, Redmond High School

A two-year starter at linebacker for the Washington Huskies, he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors this season. Experts think he’ll be drafted on Saturday in the mid to late rounds. He hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps. Carson’s dad, Mark Bruener, also a Husky, played 14 seasons in the NFL as a tight end.

Efton Chism III, Monroe High School

Eastern Washington University’s record-breaking wide receiver is hoping to become the first Eagle chosen in the draft since Cooper Kupp was a 2017 3rd-round pick. A 3-star recruit going to Cheney, he set the single-season school record of 120 receptions, besting Cooper Kupp’s 117 catches. Pro Football Focus ranks him 246th overall. He’s tabbed as an UDFA prospect.

Gee Scott Jr., Eastside Catholic

The Buckeye’s Tight end in Ohio State’s historic national championship run. He was a four-star wide receiver prospect before moving to tight end. He is the son of Seattle Sports radio commentator Gee Scott, heard on 710 KIRO and affiliates across the Pacific Northwest. Experts think he might get a call on Saturday, in the later rounds.

Jaden Robinson, Auburn Riverside High School

Experts say the Oregon State Beavers' Cornerback is on a long developmental runway with a potentially huge upside. Tabbed as a late-round pick or as an UDFA. His speed and physical measurements align with playing on Sundays. An early-career shoulder injury gives some teams pause.

