AI powered fighter jet to be designed and built South of Seattle.

It looks like another big win for the aerospace industry in the Pacific Northwest. A company called Shield AI just landed an additional $150 million from the Navy to work on an advanced AI piloted fighter jet called X-BAT.

According to geekwire.com,

‘Designed to take off and land vertically, the X-BAT is built to operate from amphibious assault ships, destroyers, commercial cargo decks, and highway strips without relying on traditional concrete runways or aircraft carrier catapults. It launches from a specialized Launch and Recovery Vehicle — a mobile trailer that erects the jet vertically, allowing it to be towed on interstate highways or loaded onto ships.’

Brandon Tseng, Shield AI co-founder and president is quoted as saying,

X-BAT is a “transformative, runway-independent aircraft” and noted that “airpower without runways is the holy grail of deterrence.”

As of today, Shield AI is planning on beginning building the X-BAT In Des Moines WA. in 2028. Hoping to get their production up to 150 planes a year by 2030. Prototyping of the aircraft is taking place in Frisco, TX. and they're hoping for flight testing at the Newton City County Airport in Kansas.

A combined engineering team of about 500 individuals from Shield AI, General Electric Aerospace, and other key suppliers will be working on the project at the new Expanded Des Moines location.

The aircraft is powered by Shield AI’s autonomy software branded “Hivemind”

According to geekwire.com,

‘designed to execute tactical strike missions in contested environments where GPS and satellite communications are jammed.

The jet features a 1,000-nautical-mile combat radius and a 2,000-nautical-mile total range, topping the estimated 590-nautical-mile combat radius of the conventional Lockheed Martin F-35A.’

This is not a hopped-up drone.

This is an AI controlled jet fighter that will be able to act autonomously in a hostile environment. It's something that us nerds have read about in science fiction for decades and now the reality of that is being designed and will be constructed just South of Seattle.

When I first heard of this, the first thing I thought of was a movie that I watched years ago called “Stealth”.

The story centers on a trio of seasoned fighter pilots that have to work with a new cutting-edge product. An autonomous AI controlled jet fighter. It's a little bit corny but it has a classic sci-fi ending.

I have no doubt that if Shield AI can deliver the goods, the X-BAT autonomous jet fighter could be a very valuable tool for the United States military. Here's hoping they can follow through.



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