Washington Breweries Shine at World Beer Cup Awards
It's the Olympics of beer competitions, the World Beer Cup, and the good news for Washington is, (at least if you're a beer drinker) that Washington breweries brought home 24 medals this year.
According to axios.com,
‘The annual contest pits Washington's beers and ciders against the best from around the world, Judges evaluated close to 8,400 beers from about 1,800 breweries, doling out 349 total awards.’
If you love a good craft beer, you may already know some of these winners.
Cloudburst Brewing in Seattle won first place in the red ale category.
Rubens Brews picked up two silver medals. One for its “robust Porter” and another in the barley wine category.
Georgetown Brewing took a third place in the Coffee-Beer category.
According to axios.com,
‘In a testament to the strength of the state's brewing culture outside Seattle, 15 beers from other Washington breweries received awards. Those included six gold medals won by breweries in Spokane, Camas, Bremerton, Bellingham, Bellevue and Battle Ground.’
The more I think about this event, the more I think this is something my dad could get into. Think about it, almost 8400 beers from 1800 different breweries
So, rounding out the top five states.
Texas came in fifth with 13 awards.
Colorado came in fourth with 21 awards.
Washington with 24 medals.
Oregon gathered 34. Awards.
And for some reason California came out number one with 76 medals.
I guess the main take away from this is if you love a good craft beer, now you know where to go in Washington state.
Washington state brews win big at World Beer Cup - Axios Seattle
These are Washington's top craft breweries, new numbers show - Axios Seattle
2025 Winners - World Beer Cup
LOOK: Best Beers From Every State
Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood
🍺Cheers to Pacific Northwest's 2 Top Small Town Beer Scenes🍺
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
20 Ways To Open A Beer Bottle Without A Bottle Opener
Gallery Credit: Leon Faraday via YouTube