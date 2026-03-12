It sounds like a kind of April Fool's joke, but nobody's laughing about this. You're getting ready to fly out of SeaTac Airport, and it's time to pick out where you're going to sit. You're really excited about that window seat because you can look out the window and see the clouds and watch the scenery go by. Then when you get into the plane and you find your seat, there's no window.

You made a big mistake. You picked seat 11A.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘On certain Boeing 737 and Airbus A321 aircraft, row 11 on the left side aligns with a cabin air conditioning duct. The result is a seat sold as a window view that offers, instead, a wall. The discovery tends to arrive after boarding, when little can be done.’

Ohh, you can complain to the airline, but responses differ depending on the airline you're complaining to. None of the responses are satisfactory if you're the one sitting in the window seat with no window.

So, the question is why?

It turns out on those particular planes there are air conditioning conduits that run up the side of the wall and that will not allow the option of a window, and the airlines claim it's no secret that there's no window next to that seat although I defy you to find the small print that tells you that.

There are some very upset passengers of Delta Airlines that have filed a class action lawsuit against the company, claiming that they thought that they were paying for a window seat and didn't get one and are demanding a refund.

The plaintiffs say all they're looking for is clarity. Something that plainly says that there is no window for that seat. If a passenger is going to pay extra money for an upgrade to a window seat, there better be a window there.

