Spring is still a little way off, but if you're like my buddy John, here at the “Radio Ranch”, you like to take the occasional walk up into the hills. Well, with the arrival of spring you also have the arrival of a lot of different critters that may not appreciate you wandering through their territory.

What to lookout for.

Black Bears.

2248375545 loading...

There are not a lot of them in Chelan County, (up in the hills past Leavenworth) but something you need to watch out for is black bears. Ohh I know they're cute, but they can be very unpredictable. When they wake up from their winter nap, they're hungry and probably a little grumpy.

Just remember to stay calm, make no sudden moves. Whatever you do, don't run away. (Then you look like food.) Make sure the bear is not cornered. Make lots of noise and try to look bigger than you actually are. Have your bear spray ready.

Cougars

2248375545 loading...

Cougars are very plentiful in Chelan County, and it seems like every year there's at least one or two stories of people having their pets disappear in Leavenworth. 9 times out of 10, it turns out to be a cougar that's looking for lunch. Cougars like to stay in the hills, but they have a huge range of territory that they cover in order to feed. When food is scarce, they're going to come closer to town.

Pretty much the same rules apply for Cougars that apply for bears. Along with the suggestion to look them in the eye, don't turn your back on them. If you have things handy, you can throw stuff at them, but don't bend over to pick something up or turn around to pick something up. Again, Cougars think you're food when you do that.

Deer

2248375545 loading...

Stay calm, don't make any sudden movements or noises. Deer are easily startled. Don't approach them. If you encroach on their personal space, they may try to defend themselves. Believe it or not, you would probably lose that fight. Don't look at them in the eye because they'll think that's a threat.

Bighorn Sheep

2248375545 loading...

These critters are very visible in Chelan County. Anybody who has driven US 97a on a regular basis has seen Big Horn sheep, both adults and juveniles. An adult bighorn sheep is big and very territorial. They don't normally make many sudden moves, but if they want to, they can move fast. If you see them on the side of the road as you're driving, just slow down, turn on your flashers, (for other drivers, the sheep don’t care) and drive on by. Don't pull over to the side of the road so you can take photos. That's not what the shoulder is for.

Racoons, Yes.

2248375545 loading...

Raccoons are mostly nocturnal and, for the most part, are scavengers. If you see a raccoon in the yard, just leave it alone. Raccoons can become aggressive, and they do carry diseases. Make sure you keep your pets indoors and away from the raccoons. I know it sounds mean to call them trash pandas but getting into your trash is one of the things they like to do, especially if there is leftover food. If you have raccoons roaming around the neighborhood, you should figure out a way to secure the lid on your trash cans. (The little rascals do have opposable thumbs, you know.)

Rattlesnakes

2248375545 loading...

Hiking the hills of Chelan County in the spring and summer, it's not unusual for you to encounter a rattlesnake. The main thing is if you see one, (Or hear one.) Stay calm, figure out where it is, and then just back away. Avoid any sudden movements and watch where you're stepping. (There may be another one.)

keep this in mind

2248375545 loading...

Just remember, it's called wildlife for a reason. Most of these animals have never interacted with humans, and if they have, for the most part, it's not been a good outcome. Be aware of your surroundings. Be careful.

And don't forget your bear spray.

10 Best Most Popular Hikes in Washington State Come take a hike with us to view the 10 most popular hikes people love in Washington state. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

_