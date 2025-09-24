Air quality in the Wenatchee Valley has been an issue for several years during the summer season. Back in the day, we used to talk about the heat of the summer, now we talk about fire season. (Welcome to 2025.)

I think it's safe to say that for the Wenatchee Valley, most of our smoke comes from the Sugarloaf Fire, but now we have multiple fires burning all over Eastern Washington and Western Washington, and air quality is being impacted not just in Eastern Washington, but also Western Washington, even over to where my sister lives near Port Townsend.

My sister is very sensitive to air quality, so this is an issue for her.

According to axios.com,

‘An air quality alert is in effect through Wednesday across much of Puget Sound as wildfire smoke drifts across the Cascades.

Poor air quality can trigger health issues, especially for children, older adults and people with heart and lung conditions.

Air quality is currently listed as unhealthy or unhealthy for sensitive groups in south and east Snohomish County and north and east King County, according to the National Weather Service Seattle and Puget Sound Clean Air.’

As of this writing, air quality is considered to be moderate in Kitsap County and Pierce County and is also listed as moderate In the Seattle area.

Our most recent fire activity seems to be coming from the Labor Mountain Fire up near Blewett Pass and some meteorological experts claim that that might be providing more smoke in Eastern Washington right now.

The only relief from the smoke would either come from some rainfall or possibly the wind picking up, but that's a double-edged sword because we don't want that wind blowing in the fire areas.

This might be one of those times when you haul out those masks that you had for COVID and use them for the next couple of days.

Our air quality in Eastern Washington is not great, so protect yourself and don't forget to change the filters on your H-vac System. You might want to look into an air purifier. I got mine from Amazon, with extra filters.

