When you're washing your dishes, do you use a sponge, a brush, or a dishcloth. Even if I'm using a dishwasher, I'm still scrubbing my dishes a little bit before I put them in. But what I discovered today is that using scrubbing sponges is not the way to go.

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According to seattletimes.com,

'Sponges can trap food particles, and then if they sit warm and moist for hours, it may make them a reservoir of bacteria that can be transferred to your hands, dishes, countertops and other surfaces, research suggests. When sponges aren’t properly cared for, they can be a source of harmful bacteria, including E. coli and staph, said Don Schaffner, chair of the department of food science at Rutgers University. Certain strains of E. coli and staph can lead to infections and food poisoning in some cases.’

I will be the first to admit that yes, I do use a scrubbing sponge on my dishes. But after getting this information. Not for much longer. Most food safety experts would say that the last thing they want to use when washing dishes is a sponge.

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A brush is the best way to go.

No kitchen cleaning tool is foolproof, but most experts agree that using a brush on dishes is safest. Brushes dry off quicker, leaving less of a possibility for bacteria to grow, and the bristles on the brushes make it easier to see grime and dirt.

The key takeaway is that moisture makes a great breeding ground for germs and bacteria, and a wet sponge is perfect for that purpose.

Washing brushes is important.

Any cleaning tool that you use in the kitchen should be kept clean for washing dishes and that's important for brushes as well. To properly maintain your brushes it's best to wash them once a day with soap and hot water, then let them dry in the open air, preferably with the bristles down.

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Using a dish towel is fine when you're washing or drying, just keep in mind after you use it, it needs to be laundered.

If you have to use your scrubbing sponge.

So, you can't give up your scrubbing sponge? Well, then you have to keep it clean. Cleaning and disinfecting daily is the best way to go.

Run your sponges through the dishwasher with a sanitizing cycle.

Put your sponge in a small dish, place it in the microwave for about a minute to kill bacteria (Don't ever microwave a sponge that's dry.)

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Put your sponges in the kitchen sink and pour boiling water over them. Let them cool to the touch, wring out the water, letting them dry.

Will these tactics actually work?

Some experts say yes, but other experts say that it might work in the laboratory but not in a working kitchen.

One other possibility, you might consider replacing your regular sponge with a silicon sponge. Silicon sponges are not porous, so they won't trap food particles and they are dishwasher safe.



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