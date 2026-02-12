There's a very quiet AI revolution going on right now in Western Washington. Open AI is in the process of expanding their Bellevue operation, and now Elon Musk has announced that. xAI Is moving into the neighborhood.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to geekwire.com,

‘Elon Musk’s xAI is establishing its Seattle-area engineering center in a former Epic Games space in downtown Bellevue, Wash., following through on Musk’s announcement in September that the company planned to open an outpost in the region. So

The location was first reported Monday by the Puget Sound Business Journal, and confirmed by GeekWire based on references to xAI in online permit logs. The nearly 25,000-square-foot space is on the 8th floor of the Lincoln Square South building at 10400 NE 4th St. Update: Musk tweeted Tuesday about the new office.’

So, What's Going On?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Considering the gigantic tech purge that has hit Western Washington over the last year, this is very good news. Job listings for xAI are already being posted with jobs ranging from networking, infrastructure, image generation, video generation, world models and core AI research roles, with salaries ranging anywhere from $175,000 annually to $440,000 annually.

The job listing has signaled that this location will not just be for AI support but for actual AI model development.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The location is also interesting because it's only a 10-minute walk from Open AI and not that far removed from SpaceX, and they're Starlink Satellite Internet offices.

Right now, Open AI is in the process of expanding their Offices too about 300,000 square feet.

OK, who's next?

