Sitting at my desk, I look at the clock and it seems like it's almost time to go, “in search of lunch.” It's kind of a running gag. As I walk out the door, I tell whoever's there I'm going in search of lunch. “Odds are I'll find it.”

It's always cheaper to brown bag your lunch, but I get to work really early so I brown bag my breakfast. When lunchtime rolls around, I want someone else to do the work.

And there are lots of options.

One of my all-time favorites is the Lemolo Cafe and Deli just down the street on N. Wenatchee Ave. I like to hit KFC for the spicy chicken sandwich. Recently, I got lunch at the Glaze bakery In East Wenatchee, a French dip that was just awesome. Of course, the all-time cheapest lunch is at Costco. ($1.50 hot dog and beverage.) Bubba J's Barbecue in East Wenatchee is also an option for me.

But the other day I decided to do something I don't do often because it's just a little bit out of town. I went to the Hot Rod Cafe in Monitor.

There are several reasons to recommend the Hot Rod Cafe in Monitor. One is that everything you order is made fresh when you order it. It's not sitting under a heat lamp. The menu is relatively simple.

They have variations on the hamburger, and chicken sandwich. They have a veggie option if you swing that way, and if you really want to “go for it,” check out the Shelby Cobra Chili Cheeseburger with onions and cheese.

The decor of the place is lots of fun, lots of hot rod and racing memorabilia and it's not easy to miss the race car on the roof.

Yes, they have French fries, and excellent onion rings.

I arrived at the Hot Rod Cafe and monitor around 11:05 and there were already customers placing their orders. I decided to go with the ‘Duramax’ with cheese (a deluxe burger) with onion rings and instead of fries. If you really want to hurt yourself, I guess you could go for the ‘Blown Hemi.’ A double meat double cheeseburger with ham and bacon.

Because they make it when you order. It took a few minutes to get it, but they brought it right to where I was sitting. It featured a freshly grilled beef patty, A little Mayo on the bun, Crisp lettuce, a thick slice of tomato and some Pickles, it was a good burger. I think my only negative comment would be that the buns were a little wimpy, they were falling apart.

All in all, it was a good trip, a nice place to go and eat lunch. Someday you should check out the Hot Rod Cafe in Monitor, if you haven't already.

Monitor Hot Rod Cafe | 2960 Easy St, Wenatchee, WA 98801, USA



