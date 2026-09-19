Every day can be a Fry Day in Washington

It's been a while since I've searched for the ultimate French fries in Wenatchee. I still have my personal favorites, but have you thought about the most popular fast food French fries in Washington state?

I did a little searching around and stumbled across this study.

According to highriskpay.com,

‘There are side dishes, and then there are french fries. The golden, salty, straight-from-the-bag kind of snack that rarely makes it all the way home untouched. No two fast-food chains serve them exactly the same, and nearly every fast-food fan has a strong opinion about which one does them best.

To find out which fast-food fries Americans crave most, we surveyed over 2,500 people across all 50 states. Respondents rated fries from 20 different fast-food restaurant chains, only evaluating fries they had personally tried. We then ranked each chain based on its average overall rating.

The best French fries in the United States.

Screen shot / Which Fast Food Chain Has the Best Fries? Screen shot / Which Fast Food Chain Has the Best Fries?

It turns out that McDonald's had the number one fries for the entire United States, but some states had other options.

Oregon prefers fries from Arby's.

9 states, including Idaho prefers French fries from Five Guys. Nevada thinks French fries from Chick-fil-A are #1.

South Carolina prefers French fries from Bojangles. (Whoever they are.)

Screen shot / Which Fast Food Chain Has the Best Fries? Screen shot / Which Fast Food Chain Has the Best Fries?

Apparently, McDonald's rates a 7.3 out of 10 In this unscientific survey and scored #1 in Washington state. But what about us here in Down Home Wenatchee? What do we prefer?

My favorite French fry.

My favorite fast food French fries in Wenatchee are still at KFC. I don't know what they do. They're crunchier, they hold more salt, (Not good for my diet.) I just like em better.

There are lots of other great options out there for French fries in Wenatchee. I don't do it often, but one of my favorite options for French fries, especially if I have someone eating with me. Is to go to Sweetwood Barbecue and order their brisket poutine. It's definitely a two-person meal so bring a friend. The fries are crispy and crunchy; the onion gravy is awesome and the brisket on top makes it perfect for me.

On Yelp,

In Wenatchee the Igloo Tavern gets high marks for French fries. Aztec Burgers and More get five stars on Yelp. Mission Burgers and Chicken also gets high marks for their French fries from some of my coworkers.

If your cardiologist lets you, every day can be Fry Day in Wenatchee.



Pictures of Fries To Ruin Your Diet Here’s a few pictures of fries that are so good that you’ll probablt gain 10 lbs just looking at them! Gallery Credit: Getty Images





Fries, Fries, and more FRIES Types of French Fries Gallery Credit: Tammie Toren



