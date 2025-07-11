For the second year in a row The Northwest Fam Car and Truck Club brings the second annual “The Dam Car Show”. I missed out on this event last year, but this year I know it's coming, and I will be ready because I love a good car show.

Juan Hernandez from Wenatchee Detail Man is our local contact. The event has multiple sponsors with all the proceeds being distributed between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee schools.

photos by Juan Hernandez photos by Juan Hernandez loading...

You're going to get a chance to see custom cars, classic cars, pickups, low riders and pretty much anything else you can imagine on four and two wheels. Last year there were 110 show cars and 10 to 15 Motorcycles.

The event takes place on Saturday, August 2nd at the Rocky Reach Dam on the lawn, with spectators invited from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. If you're entering a car needless to say, you'll need to be there a little earlier. Entry for show cars is $30 per vehicle. For a show bike it's $20 per bike. There will be old, New, and custom categories. 42 trophies will be awarded in all.

photos by Juan Hernandez photos by Juan Hernandez loading...

There will be lots of fun for the family, including a live DJ, Kids games, food trucks and booths. A lemonade stand will be there, along with some vendors Including audio vendors. There will be a bass Competition with a pro audio company judging.

Vehicle judging will be from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and trophies will begin being awarded at 2:30 PM.

The variety of vehicles will be quite amazing, everything from classic low riders to classic cars, hot rods, pickup trucks, even side by sides. Basically, if you love your car and you want to show it off, you're invited.

photos by Juan Hernandez photos by Juan Hernandez loading...

Last year, the event raised a little over $3000 that was distributed among Wenatchee and East Wenatchee schools.

(4) Facebook

Photos: North West Fam's inaugural The Dam Car Show | Local News | wenatcheeworld.com



42nd Annual Rod & Custom Car Show





Top 10 From The 2021 Hot Classics Night Classic Car Show It was perfect weather for the 4th Annual Hot Classics Night Classic Car Show last Saturday (July 24, 2021). Cars were packed in the area around 12th Street and 1st Ave in downtown Sioux Falls.

There were many typical cars that you would expect to see at a classic car show such as Corvettes, Camaros, Mustangs, and Chevelles.

As nice as those cars can be, when I go to a show, I like to look for the oddball cars and cars you just don't see that often.

With that said, here's my top 10 from the 2021 Hot Classics Night Classic Car Show:

Gallery Credit: Chuck Wood



