This Thursday was the Official beginning of The Wenatchee Apple Blossom Festival, and anybody who knows me knows that my beginning of the celebration of the Apple Blossom Festival occurs on Thursday at Memorial Park with food.

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Over the last couple of days, vendors and city workers have been converting Memorial Park over to what I like to call “Food Park” which features multiple vendors, a performance stage, and a wine and beer garden for the adults.

Near the wine and beer garden you will also find a vending booth for all things Apple Blossom.

What about the food?

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The food vendors officially open at 11:00 each day, but I try to show up just a little bit early to beat the crowd and find some decent parking. As I was walking around, I found several different vendors that are new this year Including a BBQ place, a vendor serving smash burgers, and this year, (I think for the first time) a pizza place.

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I am a creature of habit, so I always start my first lunch for Apple Blossom in the park by going to YC Oriental Food. My meal of choice, curry chicken over fried rice. It's always a winner. Just a little bit spicy, not too much.

I've known the family that has run this booth for years, and I'm thrilled to see that they made it this year, although the rumors are that this may be their last year for the Apple Blossom Festival.

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YC Oriental Food

YC Oriental Food Is a spinoff of Cuc Tran Cafe at 7, N, Wenatchee Avenue. YC Oriental Food has teriyaki on a stick (both chicken and pork), fried rice, curry chicken, stir fried vegetables, egg rolls, and if the fried rice is not your thing, of course they have white rice as well. The food is always fresh; the service is great; you can't go wrong.

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Maybe I'll see you there for lunch tomorrow.

