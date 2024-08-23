Our US veterans need our help. VA facilities are understaffed, undertrained and overworked. So, it was good news on Wednesday. When it was announced that King County. Awarded $400,000. To support training for veteran service providers. Specifically, the WVDA Veteran Training support center (VTSC).

according to kiro7.com,

‘On Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) announced a $400,000 award they received from King County in support of training veteran service providers. The funding will be used to train providers in various areas such as effectively serving and caring for veterans and enhancing their knowledge of veteran issues.’

Since 2011, the WDA Veteran Training Support Center. Has trained. Thousands of providers on how to better understand and help our veterans. The Veterans Training Support Center will be offering. Training workshops on post traumatic. Stress syndrome. (PTSD). Traumatic brain injury. (TBI). And moral injury.

To my way of thinking, $400,000 is a small drop in the bucket to help our veterans, but at least it's something.

According to a VTSC press release,

‘Our mission is resolute—to arm those dedicated to “Serving Those Who Served” with cutting-edge knowledge and resources. Accredited by the American Psychological Association, VTSC is a beacon of continuing education for behavioral health professionals, ensuring our responsibility to this program and its impactful content is not only maintained but also thrives.’

