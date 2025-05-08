Welcome to the Washington wildfire season. The snowpack is low. The hills are drying up. And wildfire danger. Will increase exponentially. In the next six weeks. In Eastern Washington, we have certainly seen our share of wildfires. And had to breathe in the results.

Wildfires In Oregon Force Mass Evacuations And Threaten Hundreds Of Structures Getty Images loading...

Imagine my surprise when I found out that Washington state lawmakers have decided to cut our wildfire budget in half. On one level, part of me says, well, that's easy for them to do, they mostly live in Western Washington. But there's another part of me that says they're in probably the worst budget crunch they have ever seen over the next four years; they have to save money somewhere.

Volunteer Firefighters Train To Fight Wildfires In Washington State Getty Images loading...

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘In a tour of the burn area last week, grasses and balsamroot were sprouting, an example of a forest treated to withstand the types of blazes that could threaten lives and property.

Funding for more work like this, paid by the state, is now in jeopardy after lawmakers tussled with a four-year, $16 billion budget shortfall.

Their proposed budget now under consideration by Gov. Bob Ferguson cut in half the $125 million previously promised per biennium for wildfire response and preparedness.’

Deadly Wildfire Rages In Washington State Getty Images loading...

Washington state lands commissioner Dave Upthegrove says that no matter what happens, Washington state will be prepared and ready to deal with wildfires this year. The need for long-term investments is going to be greater. Washington state summers are getting hotter and drier, and the State legislature had made early commitments to help those at most risk, but now that commitment is waning.

Deadly Wildfire Rages In Washington State Getty Images loading...

After the 2020 Labor Day fires the Washington state legislator committed to a funding plan called house bill 1168. It would provide $125 million in wildfire funding for the next 3 biennium's.

Living in Eastern Washington, we all have to be prepared for wildfire season.

WA lawmakers slash wildfire budget in half | The Seattle Times

1168-S2.SL.pdf

‘When the sparks just flew’: How power lines ignited dozens of Washington state fires during fierce Labor Day winds | The Seattle Times



10 Tips to Prevent Wildfires from the US Department of Interior Forecasters believe 2025 has the potential for widespread fires. Over 90% are caused by humans. Here's how you can prevent wildfires. Gallery Credit: ASHLEY SOLLARS





Wildfire Safety Information From the National Weather Service



