What is the fastest growing large city in the United States? Seattle is actually in the top five, but it's not the number one city for growth.

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According to seattletimes.com,

‘Even with a slower rate than last year, Seattle’s growth remains strong compared to other large northern cities. Seattle ranked fourth for growth among the 50 largest U.S. cities and was the only large city outside the Sunbelt with a growth rate of 1% or higher.

Charlotte ranked first with a 2.2% growth rate, followed by Fort Worth at 1.9% and Atlanta at 1.6%. Raleigh, N.C., was fifth at about 1.5%, just slightly behind Seattle.’

Let's look at the top five.

Based on population growth rates from 2024 to 2025.

Raleigh, NC turns out to be the number 5 fastest growing city by population with 1.5% growth.

Number 4 as we've said, is Seattle, also with 1.5% growth.

Number 3 is Atlanta, GA. With 1.6% growth.

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Number 2 is Fort Worth, TX with 1.9% growth.

Number 1 being Charlotte, NC with 2.2% growth.

The interesting thing about these numbers is it actually represents a slowdown in population growth in the nation's 50 largest cities

Let's look at Washington.

If you look at the West side of Washington, there are several smaller towns surrounding Seattle in King County that are growing much faster than Seattle.

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Bellevue's population is up by about .8%. Shoreline had a population increase of 1.7%. Kirkland showed a population increase of about 3%, very respectable, and Woodinville is on top with a population increase of about 5.4%.

Washington state's fastest growing city last year.

You're not going to believe this. (I know I don't) Our fastest growing city in Washington state for last year is in Eastern Washington.

The Bavarian village of Leavenworth was Washington state's fastest growing city last year with a population increase of approximately 15.9%. That's about 3400 people.

(No wonder I can't find a parking place.)

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Seattle clocks in as the largest city in Washington state but surprisingly, the smallest town in Washington state is a town called Krupp in Grant County. They seem to have a very steady population of 45 people.

Maybe it's time to make a road trip to Krupp and see what's happening.

