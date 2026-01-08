State and national parks in Washington state are an absolute treasure. But if you're going to use a National Park in Washington state or anywhere else in the US, there are some new rules.

‘As of January 1, 2026, a visit to one of the most popular U.S. national parks could be more expensive than expected. The latest step in the Trump administration's "Making America Beautiful Again by Improving Our National Parks" executive order makes it so that non-residents will have to pay $250 for an annual pass’

What you need to know

Last year's cost for an annual pass to the nation's parks was $80. There are 11 specific national parks where a government issued ID is required if you want to get in at a lower price. If you don't have that ID, you will be treated as a foreign visitor. The approved ID for US residents Includes. U.S. passport, a U.S. state or territory driving license, a state-issued ID card, or a Permanent Resident card.

The 11 national parks are. Acadia, Bryce Canyon, Everglades, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Grand Teton, Rocky Mountain, Sequoia & Kings Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite, and Zion.

Foreign visitors do have another option. They can pay the single use entrance fee that happens to be between $15 to $35, but then there will be an additional $100 surcharge on top of that.

The idea is that the higher prices paid by foreign individuals will help pay for upkeep and conservation initiatives and in theory, keep prices low for US residents.

Some parks are free

Some national parks are free to visit, but the purchase of an “America the Beautiful Pass” will give you access to over 1000 Federal recreation areas.

Washington state is the home of three U.S. National parks. Mount Rainier National Park, Olympic National Park, and North Cascades National Park.



