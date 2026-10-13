4 great trips You can take with the WA. State ferry system

It's no secret that I have lots of fond memories of traveling using the Washington State ferry system over the years. But I started wondering what if I was just looking for a random day trip that I could take using the Washington Ferry system.

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Here's what I discovered.

It's not too late to use the Washington Ferry system for any one of four great day trips or weekend possibilities.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘From Victoria, B.C., to Whidbey Island, Vashon to Bainbridge Island, these four ferry destinations are plentiful with autumnal fun. Don’t forget to pack your raincoat and a warm layer, as days are getting cooler and wetter. Here’s how to spend a day or weekend away from the city in four of Washington’s most festive fall ferry destinations.’

First off, it's going to be cheaper to use Washington ferries now that the summer season is over. They've removed that 35% surcharge for summer service.

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Whidbey Island.

During this fall season, Whidbey Island is packed with all sorts of interesting things. It's a 1/2-hour ride from Mukilteo to Clinton. Practical Magic was filmed in Coupeville and they have a special “Practically Magic Halloweekend” scheduled October 22nd through October 25th. There will be a walking tour exploring locations from the movie, a scavenger hunt, a torch lit parade, pumpkin races and more.

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Also on the island you'll find the Scenic Isle Farm’s pumpkin patch, a corn maze at K&R Farm Stand, and the Whidbey Wild has a mushroom tour.

This is just a short list of the many things that are going on, on Whidbey Island.

Victoria, B.C.

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It's a 3-hour ride from Seattle to Victoria, B.C. and it's certainly worth the trip. Especially if you want to get the feeling of traveling outside the United States without going very far. You'll find corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin patches and after dark, Halloween fun at Galey Farms, and The Butchart Gardens,

It's worth the trip for the fall foliage. If waterfalls, streams. and some rugged scenery is what you're looking for, try Goldstream Provincial Park, and the city is full of lots of opportunities for upscale dining.

Vashon Island.

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If you're looking to escape city life and slow down a little bit this makes a great day trip or a weekend visit. It's a 20 minute ferry ride from West Seattle. You can explore 3 miles of trails on the Shinglemill Creek Preserve and take in the fall colors. It's no secret that I love a good bakery, and you will be pleasantly surprised to see what's available from Vashon Island Baking Company. If you make an appointment during the week, you can visit Dragon’s Head Orchard Where you can sample apple and pear ciders.

Bainbridge Island.

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It's a 35-minute ferry ride to Bainbridge Island from downtown Seattle. Suyematsu Farms, Offers corn stocks for decorating, winter gourds, and you can pick your own pumpkin for carving. Blackbird Bakery Is another great bakery that you should visit. Even if you're on a diet, you need to give yourself a free pass on this one. On your way there, look at all the Halloween window displays. October is also harvesting time for the wineries located on Bainbridge Island.

This is a incomplete list of all the fun things you can do on day trips and weekend trips using the Washington State ferry system. And don't forget that 35% Surcharge is off now that the summer season is over.



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