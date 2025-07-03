I have many nostalgic memories about riding the Washington State ferry system from when I was a kid up to being an adult. The last time I was on a Washington State ferry was a few years ago when I made a trip to visit My sister who at that time lived on Bainbridge Island.

The thing I remember most about the trip was how familiar It was during the boarding process. And how I spent the entire time sitting in my car because we were packed so tight that there was no way I could get the door open and get out of the car without scratching something.

According to seattletimes.com,

This 4th of July weekend is going to be huge for the Washington State ferry system. ‘If celebrating U.S. independence on a Friday isn’t cause enough to party, how about expanded Washington State Ferries service?

Beginning July 4, the state ferry system will begin sailing a second boat every Friday through Monday during the summer season between Port Townsend and Coupeville, the first time the route will have two boats since 2019 and a return to what the state is calling “full domestic service.”’

This should be good news for anybody that decides to use the Washington State ferry system during this big weekend. And all summer long, actually. The Washington State Ferry system says that they'll have 18 boats operating this weekend. I know my sister will appreciate not having to wait in line as long to make a trip to Seattle.

My brother Mike would not have minded, at least over the last several years, because he preferred to drive around Puget Sound, rather than ride the ferry; he lives in Bremerton.

I guess I'll see how excited I am about riding the ferry when peaches start coming off the trees, then I will have to make a delivery to my sister. Hey sis, how many boxes do you want this year

Washington State Ferries Prepares for 400,000 Travelers Over July 4th

