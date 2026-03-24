With all of the rain and the late snow that we've had in the last week or so, I think we were all hoping against the hope that our snowpack might be in better shape this year in the Cascades but that apparently is not the case.

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According to Seattletimes.com,

‘This is supposed to be the time of year when snowpack sits at its highest point. April 1 is generally assumed to be the peak of the season, and yet most of Washington’s mountaintops sit at or below half their normal levels for this time of the year. Temperatures from October to February have marked the third warmest on record, and the likely continuation of that trend spells trouble for whatever little snowpack remains.’

For farmers and ranchers that live and work in the Columbia Basin there will be some belt tightening. But for farmers and ranchers that get their water from the Yakima River things are going to be tough again this year.

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How long can this go on?

It seems that we are looking at our 4th year of severe drought in a row with all the repercussions that follow. Water supply for cities and farmers will be cut to the bone. It's not a good outlook for hydropower as well, causing electricity prices to rise, especially in Western Washington. You will have less water for wildlife; it's going to impact the salmon run and of course there is the fear of wildfires.

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There are some areas of Washington state that have a better outlook than Eastern Washington. The lower Pend Oreille regions, and north Puget Sound are somewhere between 71% and 59% of normal.

WA. in better shape than others.

The frightening thing to think about is that Washington state is faring better than other states including Oregon, sitting at 19% of its average snowpack.

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Honestly, it doesn't matter what kind of metric you use. This summer season is going to be tough on everybody.

