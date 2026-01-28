Have you ever used a short-term rental for a vacation? My sisters do it all the time.

My sister Jenny likes to rent a home in Manson for a week and then invites the rest of her extended family to come and visit. All the kids and all the grandkids. It's quite the zoo, but she enjoys it. Everybody gets a little vacation with grandma.

Every year she's done it; it's gotten a little more expensive but in 2026 that price could possibly go up even more. Right now, the state legislature is debating whether or not to add special taxes to short term rentals.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘After a similar effort failed last session, the Legislature is once again considering a controversial bill allowing local governments to tax short-term rentals up to 4% — which would be $8 on a $200-a-night stay.

Short-term rental owners who rent out fewer than three rooms at a time and live in the home at least half the year would be exempt, based on the state’s definition of short-term rentals.’

The idea is that the proceeds from those taxes would go towards. Affordable housing, and a rental assistance program. Because of tight budgets all across the state, local governments have wanted to do something like this, but they just can't afford to.

The Washington Department of Revenue did the math last year and determined that it would raise about $21 million in the first year.

If this legislation is passed, and there's no guarantee it will be, it would go into effect in April of 2027.

One of the biggest opponents of this measure would be Airbnb. So far, Airbnb has spent over $3,000,000 on political action committees opposing the bill and word is they're getting ready to spend another $1.9 million.

The final tally on this could be substantial.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘If HB 2559 passes, that would mean Washington short-term rental owners could pay as much as 16% in taxes everywhere except Seattle, where they’d pay as much as 19.2%.’

Nobody likes more taxes, I certainly don't. But with a state budget that's in the red, if legislators are committed to this, they're going to have to come up with a better way to fund it.



