The WA. State ferry system is back to normal, Well, sort of

So, the unbelievable mess that was the Washington State ferry system yesterday (10/5/26) is now “mostly” back to normal. The problem, 23 engine room employees called out sick.

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According to seattletimes.com,

‘Thirteen of the transportation agency’s 18 vessels were out of service Monday when 23 engine room employees called in sick in what union leaders say was not a coordinated action but the natural consequence of a system too reliant on too few employees working too much overtime.

Most routes are back to regular service Tuesday morning, but some are left unstaffed, according to WSF.’

WSF says, “Four morning sailings between Mukilteo and Clinton have been canceled. Regular service will resume after the canceled 5:05 a.m. and 6 a.m. ferries from Clinton and 5:35 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. ferries from Mukilteo.

On the Edmonds-Kingston route: The 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. departures from Kingston and the 6:15 a.m. and 7:55 a.m. departures from Edmonds have been canceled, but regular service will resume afterward.”

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Riding the system.

As a kid, I always loved riding the Washington State ferry system. Once or twice every summer my folks would pack up the family, and we'd travel to the Olympic Peninsula riding the Kingston ferry from Edmonds and sometimes Seattle to Bainbridge Island.

My sister Jenny lives near Port Townsend and uses the ferry from Port Townsend to Seattle on average two or three times a month. It's a good thing that she didn't have to travel on Monday.

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Washington state has the largest ferry system in the United States and unfortunately, it's underfunded, understaffed, and in need of upgrades. The saddest part is that I have no idea where an infusion of money might come from considering our state budget.

It's been too long since I've taken a ride on a Washington State ferry. Maybe it's time for me to visit my sister near Port Townsend.



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