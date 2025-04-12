Washington state e-bike rebate program starts this month
When was the last time you rode a bicycle? For me, it's been a long time but in parts of northern Europe, India and the Far East, bicycles can be a primary mode of transportation.
I was talking to my youngest son John the other day and he was mentioning that he was thinking about bicycling to and from work or possibly getting an E-bike. E-bikes are turning into a popular mode of transportation in the United States. You see them around the Wenatchee Valley all the time, and as of today, they're going to become a little bit more affordable in Washington state.
According to bellinghamherald.com,
‘The state’s long-anticipated e-bike rebate program will launch on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, with applications opening at 7:00 a.m. Once the application is launched, you’ll be able to find it on the program’s new website.’
10,000 discount vouchers will be made available to Washington residents who want to buy an E-bike. This program is designed primarily but not exclusively for low-income households for people who are having difficulty getting around town or making their commute to work or to school.
The vouchers will be good for a $1200 discount for low-income households. That's a household that makes 80% or less of the median income in Washington, and $300.00 for those who don't meet that income criteria.
Since most but not all E-bikes these days are coming from China, you're going to see a price increase very soon but getting a $1200 discount voucher is certainly going to help.
Just a side note, my son John has decided not to go the E-bike route. He's decided they are still too expensive. Even with the discount voucher?
WA e-bike rebate program opens April 2025. When to register. | Bellingham Herald
WE-Bike WSDOT E-Bike Rebate Program
E-bike rebate program | WSDOT
[carbongallery id="67f5530260d8c611cc1586ce"]
[carbongallery id="661576222e0f246395a3cef4"]
[carbongallery id="619d5558ec80de256e550c46"]