When was the last time that you renewed or made a change to your Washington state driver's license? For me it's been a while. The first thing to keep in mind is that it's not the Washington State DMV. (Department of Motor Vehicles.) It is the Washington State DOL. (Department of Licensing.)

It's been quite a while since I've had to make any changes to my driver's license. So, imagine my surprise when I went to the Wenatchee office of the Washington State DOL and found out that I needed an appointment. Not only that, but in Wenatchee the Washington DOL no longer conducts tests for learner's permits, all of that is now farmed out to a third party.

There are several states right now that are trying to figure out different ways to streamline the licensing process and eliminate long waiting times. Both North Carolina and New Jersey are working on ways to streamline their licensing process.

Meanwhile, back in Wenatchee.

This all started when I purchased a new vehicle and discovered that I needed an endorsement for a 3 wheeled vehicle. Yeah, that's right, Dave's getting a 3-Wheeler. So, I went online, found a provider that would let me take my learner's permit test here in the Wenatchee Valley. (Actually, Waterville.) I made an appointment, took my test and passed.

Now at this point I need to get my learner's permit, so I go to the Washington State Department of Licensing in Wenatchee and discover that I need an appointment in order to get it done. Or I can stay and wait for two or three hours and maybe they can work me in. I was also told that appointments were booked at least two to three weeks in advance, but then I was told the best way to make an appointment if I had to do it soon was to go online.

(And here's the secret.)

Washington DOL sets aside appointment times that can only be accessed online for the same day. The one thing you need to keep in mind though, is that you don't have access to these appointments until 8:30 AM that day.

So, I logged on to the website, followed the directions, signed up for a time that would work for me, and that was on my way.

The time I signed up for was 1:30 PM. I decided to show up just a little bit early, which is fine, they had plenty of chairs. So, I sat down, did a little reading, and then at 1:30 PM sharp, they called my number. I went to the booth indicated, spent about 7 or 8 minutes with the fine gentleman and boom, I had my official 3-Wheeler learner's permit. (I did have to pay a fee of $35.) They took my photo and told me I would be receiving a new driver's license with the 3-Wheeler endorsement learner's permit on it in about two weeks.

So, to recap. I made my appointment; they had me in and out in about 7 minutes and I was on my way. This was so much more efficient than the last time I had to get my driver's license renewed and had to sit for about 45 minutes.

Another thing to keep in mind is that you can renew your driver's license by mail with the Washington State DOL. However, if you need to make a change to your driver's license or you want to upgrade to Real ID, you have to do that in person, so please save yourself some time and make that appointment.

It's just so much easier.

