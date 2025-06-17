If you know me, you know I love me some fast food. McDonald's, KFC, Burger King, Wendy's, Carls Junior, you name it, I've been there. I've tried it all out.

There's an interesting trend occurring, and that's major grocery stores finding products that mimic or even do a better job at fast food than, fast food. You've got your chicken chunks at Costco, and Walmart has stepped up to provide several offerings.

walmart.com walmart.com loading...

According to msn.com,

‘Now, Walmart is adding even more drive-thru-inspired items to its freezer section. One new product in particular looks almost identical to a KFC classic that recently returned to the menu—but, dare we say, might be even better?’

If you look at the freezer section at Walmart, you'll find off brand McDonald's French fries, Raising Canes dipping sauce, and chicken Nuggets that are in the style of Chick-fil-A.

walmart.com walmart.com loading...

Now, the latest thing is that Walmart has expanded into their freezer section is a riff on something that KFC just brought back to their menu. Walmart is bringing you The Better Goods Hot honey chicken and waffle breakfast sandwich.

KFC brought back their own chicken and waffle sandwich in April. (No, I haven't tried it yet.) After reading the description, it does sound like something I could get into at least once. I mean, when it comes to chicken, it's really tough to beat KFC, and they make the sandwich with two Belgian style Liege waffles. (That's a waffle with chunks of sugar in it.)

walmart.com walmart.com loading...

Here's the thing though, I waited too long. I can't try the sandwich at KFC because it's dropped off the menu, but I can still give it a shot by going to Walmart.

Walmart has a full array of Belgian waffles, not Belgian style, but according to the box actually made in Belgium.

walmart.com walmart.com loading...

So, I don't need a waffle maker, I just need a freezer.

