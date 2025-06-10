Credit cards, we love them, and we hate them. Of course, we love them because they provide easy access to spending cash that we don't normally have available to us in our pockets. We hate them because the credit card company wants to get paid back.

Pile of colored credit cards background, Bet_Noire loading...

Since 2018, Walmart has been using Capital One as its primary credit card provider. But that's all changed in the last year or two.

In 2021 Walmart decided to create their own credit card company, OnePay. Since then, Walmart has racked up about 10 million customers with about $8.2 billion In loans outstanding last year. No wonder Walmart wanted to get into the credit card business.

466065785 scanrail loading...

According to msn.com,

‘In its quest to become a one-stop shop for Americans underserved by traditional banks, OnePay has methodically built out its offerings, which now include debit cards, high-yield savings accounts and a digital wallet with peer-to-peer payments.’

So, OnePay is going to be offering two different credit cards to Walmart customers. The first Is your average regular credit card that can be used at any location where MasterCard is accepted.

486937322 Kenishirotie loading...

The second card is for Walmart customers who don't necessarily have the credit rating to get a general-purpose credit card, and it can only be used for purchases at Walmart.

To quote a Mel Brooks movie, “it's good to be the King.”

When I was young, my parents warned me about the use of credit cards, and I didn't listen to them. It's taken me decades to get to the point where I pay off my credit card balance at the end of each month.

98412557 Huntstock loading...

If you don't like carrying cash, credit cards can be helpful and, in a pinch, can get you out of a bind, but they can also bury you in death. But that's just my opinion.

Walmart is using its own fintech firm to provide credit cards after dumping Capital One

OnePay and Synchrony to Launch New Industry-Leading Credit Card Program With Walmart; Credit Card to Be Powered by Mastercard and Set to Go Live This Fall

Capital One and Walmart ending card partnership is ratings neutral



Businesses That Have Closed in 2025, So Far Several restaurants, bars, and businesses have closed in Central New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams





What It Looks Like When You Get Married At Taco Bell The Las Vegas Taco Bell Cantina offers wedding ceremonies. The restaurant features a wedding chapel on its second floor. Here is a look at what it looks like to get married at Taco Bell. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll





Top Spots For The 'Best Cheap Family Vacation' - 2025 Some of the best memories families make are during a vacation. If you are looking for a place that is pretty afforadable for a family to enjoy, check out the top spots for a "Cheap Family Vacation", according to U.S. News & World Report. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio



