It’s a bird, It’s a plane, no. It’s a Walmart delivery drone

So, here's a scenario for you. You place an order online and then a few hours later it drops out of the sky and lands on your lawn. I'm referring to delivery by aerial drone. It's been happening in metro areas like Atlanta, Dallas, Fort Worth, Orlando, and Houston.

Now it's coming to the northwest.

Walmart made the announcement on Monday (10/5/26) that they're expanding their aerial delivery service to two new Metro markets, Seattle and Denver.

Getty Images Getty Images

The drones are being provided by Wing, which is a subsidiary of Alphabet.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Wing said its drones can reach up to 60 mph and can carry up to 5 pounds. Once drone delivery is available in an area, Walmart app customers will automatically see drone delivery as an option.

Walmart isn’t the only retailer expanding drone delivery service, but it may beat its fierce rival Amazon to the punch in the Seattle area.’

The news release featured Federal Way Mayor Jim Farrell prominently, he said.

“Innovation is a part of our way of life in Federal Way and around the Puget Sound. We look forward to Walmart and Wing’s drone delivery service bringing the region an incredible new convenience,”

Getty Images Getty Images

Residents of Tacoma might see those 5 LB bags of goods from Walmart zipping above their heads as well. Permits that were filed with the city of Tacoma list new fencing and storage areas for “drone delivery operations” at a Walmart just off State Route 16. Much like the applications for Federal Way.

How will this work?

Screen shot / wing.com/technology Screen shot / wing.com/technology

if you're using the Walmart app you will immediately see where drone delivery is an option and you can select it. Wing says that their drones can reach up to 60 miles an hour and can deliver up to a 5 LB payload.

Who else is doing this now?

Amazon is also offering aerial drone delivery services in 10 states including Texas, Nebraska, Michigan, Louisiana, Kansas, Florida, and Arizona.

Since its aerial delivery, the FAA is also involved. They are tasked with keeping track of operations and reviewing environmental impact and safety requirements to keep aerial drones from encroaching on aircraft Flight paths.

Screen shot / wing.com Screen shot / wing.com

I have to admit, this whole aerial drone thing has got me a little excited, not because I would use it on a regular basis, but just once I'd like to order something, and have it land on my lawn. I would probably video it and post it on Facebook.

(That's how shallow my life is.)

10 Easy Tips to Help Delivery Drivers Find Your Home These tips can help ensure that your package arrives to you on time for this holiday season. Make it easier for your delivery drivers to find your home with these ideas from actual delivery drivers. Gallery Credit: JD Knight





The Week That Was: In Photos (Oct. 09, 2026)



