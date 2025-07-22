If you're a Walmart shopper in Washington state, you might want to watch out for some new checkout policies that are going to be kicking in at your favorite storein the near future.

Like many other retail outlets Walmart is concerned with convenience of checkout, security, and product shrinkage, (theft) at their stores, and to limit that, they're introducing some new policies for checkout and self-checkout.

According to msn.com,

‘While specific details can vary by region and individual store, the overarching goal of these policy shifts is to create a more controlled and efficient checkout environment. These changes are designed to address various operational challenges, from managing customer flow to enhancing security measures.’

1st, they want to increase security at self-checkout locations. So, you can expect to see more active supervision in those areas. Especially when checking out larger, more expensive items like electronics.

2nd, expect to have your receipts checked as you exit the store. It may not happen, but more often it probably will. If you're a user of self-checkout, this might happen more often for you.

3rd, some limits are going to be imposed on your method of payment depending on what you're purchasing. There might be some added restrictions on what you can use to pay again, depending on the size and value of what you're buying.

4th, you'll see express lanes with a much stricter item count. Express lanes have been around for a long time, but Walmart is going to be much stricter on the item count and size of purchases.

5th, Walmart will be introducing a new basket and cart size to be used for self-checkout. The sole purpose is to relieve congestion. Again, Walmart will probably be enforcing stricter guidelines on what you can take through self-checkout and they will be enforcing them.

As these new rules go into effect just remember, Walmart is not doing this to make you angry. They're doing it to speed your trip through the store checkout line and also to watch the bottom line when it comes to shrinkage.

