Beware The Hackers Behind Fake Apps Targeting Your Phone in WA.
There's a category of hackers out there that you need to watch out for, and these are people that create fake apps including VPN’s, ad-blockers, RAM cleaners, and even online dating services.
According to msn.com,
‘Thought to be active since 2015, VexTrio is a complex criminal enterprise that involves several companies and employs traffic distribution systems (TDSs) to spread malware and other online scams.’
Yes, you thought your App Store was safe but it's not. VexTrio is responsible for releasing apps under developer names like LocoMind, HolaCode, AlphaScale Media, Hugmi, and Klover Group To name just a few, and these apps are not benign.
Once you sign up for one of these apps you're immediately bombarded with seemingly unceasing ads and asked to sign up for what are described as deceptive subscriptions. One fake developer, LocoMind In 2024 was responsible for over 500,000 downloads Of malicious apps.
VexTrio Enterprises is responsible for Nearly 100 Companies with malicious intent, large scale spamming enterprises, and Malicious apps, working hand in hand with hackers.
Among the hacker community, VexTrio is probably best known for Their TDS or traffic distribution system which was Co-developed in Eastern Bloc countries and Italy. Their TDS system is designed to help disguise digital fraud.
Infoblox Threat Intel has a team that's been studying VexTrio since 2022, publishing multiple reports over the years reporting their illegal activities in 2024 and 2025.
The thing to remember is that just because it's in an App Store doesn't mean that it's not spurious. Don't let yourself be lured in with a free app. Make sure that it's from a reputable company that you recognize.
This fake VPN could have been spying on you all this time
VexTrio Unveiled: Inside the Notorious Scam Enterprise
Fake VPN and Spam Blocker Apps Tied to VexTrio Used in Ad Fraud, Subscription Scams
5 Ways To Protect Yourself From Hackers
Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas
12 Shrewd Email Tactics Hackers Use To Rip You Off
Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews