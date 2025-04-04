Planning on flying soon? You need a “Real ID” before May 7th

It's been a long time since I've been flying. I think the last time was about a decade ago and I went to Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show. I remember our flight being delayed multiple times. I think we actually flew out of SeaTac around midnight.

Now if I want to fly anywhere in the United States, I will need a “Real ID”.

The Real ID is a new way to prove you are who you say you are. You can either get it at the DMV or if you have a passport, you can use that.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Starting May 7, your standard state ID card or driver’s license will no longer get you through airport security checkpoints. On that day, the federal REAL ID requirement goes into effect, which means you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant state driver’s license or ID card (or another form of ID accepted by TSA, such as a passport) to get through the checkpoints and fly within the U.S.‘

So, what do you need to know?

The REAL ID Act became law in 2005 when it was passed by Congress. The REAL ID Act was supposed to kick in years ago, but it kept getting delayed, so here we are, Looking forward to May 7th.

So, on May 7th anyone that wants to fly on an airplane in the United States needs to show their Real ID, and there are multiple ways that you can do that.

For a REAL ID-compliant state driver’s license or ID card you need,

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

Foreign passport

Border crossing card

A permanent resident card (aka green card)

U.S. Department of Defense ID

Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employment authorization card (I-766)

Other forms of identification accepted by the TSA

Washington states real ID Compliant drivers' licenses and ID cards also require proof of Citizenship in the United States.

Also, possession of an Enhanced License and ID allows you to cross the border into Canada or Mexico by land or sea.

Washington states real ID looks a little different, it doesn't have a star on it like many states do but it does say enhanced driver's license or enhanced identification card on it.

Getting your real ID in Washington state is pretty simple, but there are three documents that you have to show. Proof of identity, proof of US citizenship, and proof of Washington state residency.

Once you are approved for your REAL ID, you will have to pay. either 7 or up to 116 dollars. depending on whether this is your first time applying

finally, this note, if you already have an enhanced driver's license or ID And you're thinking about renewing it. Relax. You can do it online.

