UW scientists researching vaccine for drug addiction

Drug addiction in the United States had a spike during the COVID era and has just started to decline slightly. But in that period of time fentanyl has become an increasing problem in Washington state and throughout the United States and it seems like there's no end in sight.

The University of Washington has been doing research into the possibility of creating vaccines to help prevent certain types of drug addiction.

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According to axios.com,

‘University of Washington researchers are closing in on a vaccine that could help prevent fentanyl overdoses by teaching the immune system to stop the drug before it reaches the brain.

Washington has been hit hard by the fentanyl crisis in recent years. And though overdose deaths involving the drug have fallen since 2023, they remain well above pre-pandemic levels.

How would this work?

Opioid molecules like fentanyl are extremely small, so small that our immune system doesn't recognize them quickly enough to prepare an antibody and protect the brain from its effects.

UW researchers created what they call a “copycat molecule”. It's attached to a much larger protein that the immune system then recognizes. This trains the immune system to then look for the small molecule and make antibodies that recognize fentanyl.

At that point If the individual takes fentanyl the immune system recognizes it, antibodies latch on to it, and create a bundle that is too large to get into the brain.

Will it work?

Researchers doing preliminary studies with laboratory animals say that results indicate that the manufactured antibodies can help reduce cravings and dependency. Also, indications are that the vaccination will last up to a year.

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The next step will be for University of Washington researchers to submit a request to the Food and Drug Administration for human trials.

UW researchers are quick to add that this is not a “catch all” cure for drug addiction.

Other anti-drug Vaccines are in the pipeline.

An oxycodone vaccine is coming from the UW research team and is already in human trials now. They have also just received approval for human trials for their heroin vaccine

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The UW research team is keeping a close eye on drug trafficking trends so they can create vaccines for other emerging substances like xylazine.



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