Tsuchinshan-ATLAS Comet visible to the naked eye this weekend.

It's not a sure thing, but with a little luck you might be able to see a comet in the sky. About one hour before sunrise near the end of this week. It's the Tsuchinshan-ATLAS Comet and this may be the first time in 80,000 years for you to do so.

According to msn.com,

‘C/2023 A3 is expected to peak in brightness on Friday, Sept. 27, when it reaches perihelion, its closest point to the sun on its estimated 80,000-year-long orbit. Skywatchers in the Northern Hemisphere will be able to glimpse the comet a few degrees above the east-southeast horizon about 30 minutes before sunrise between Friday, Sept. 27 and Wednesday, Oct. 2.’

Astronomers say that it still may be a little iffy depending on where you live but they believe that it will be possible without any aid to view the comet.

Keep in mind a little help doesn't hurt. If you're going to look for the comet, find a place to look with very little light pollution and binoculars or a small telescope of course will be a big help.

The perfect morning to get a good look will be Sunday morning September 29th and Monday morning September 30th. Some astronomers are predicting that it could be as visible as the 20 brightest stars in the sky.

Now we just have to hope for no clouds.

