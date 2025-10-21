The new TSA packing ban list has just gone into effect, and some people are a little upset. OK, some are more than a little upset. It seems like every three months or so the TSA revises their packing ban list, sometimes allowing things that were banned in the past. This time around banning things that kind of make you wonder. Some are obvious, some, not so much.

So, before you find yourself at the terminal arguing with the TSA agent as to what and what Is not allowed, check out this list so you'll know in advance.

Lithium-ion battery powered devices.

Basically, if a device uses a lithium-ion battery it cannot be located in your checked in baggage it has to go into your carry-on bag or on your person. (how about laptop computers?)

The reason is that Lithium-ion batteries can be a potential fire hazard. Especially if it's a poorly made battery. The TSA doesn't want that potential fire hazard in the cargo hold.

Cordless hair styling tools.

If they use gas cartridges, butane, or lithium-ion batteries for the heating elements, they cannot go into your packed luggage. You guessed the reason, Potential fire hazard.

Yes, they can still go in your carry-on luggage.

Foods and liquids. (Think peanut butter.)

It's the TSA 3-1-1 rule. Creams, gels, liquids, and spreads, all must be in containers under 3.4 ounces in size. (100 ml). All those containers must fit in a single quart size clear plastic bag. Only one bag per person, and this is a hard and fast rule with the TSA. No exception.

Also, the TSA now considers peanut butter as a liquid. By extension, that would include any other kind of nut butter. (I can't believe I just wrote the words nut butter.) I also read somewhere that Nutella is also considered a liquid now.

Knives and other sharp objects.

These items have always been excluded by the TSA, but they're getting very heavy-handed about enforcing this rule. Basically, it's any item that if you remember your mom shouting, “you could put an eye out with that”, the TSA is going to confiscate it.

Just a few weeks ago, my daughter and granddaughter had a little vacation in Puerto Vallarta. On the way down, there was no problem with the TSA but on the way back, the TSA in Mexico decided that my daughter's knitting needles were dangerous items and so they confiscated them. My daughter Beth, being the sweet, gentle soul that she is, was lucky that they allowed her on the plane after she let them know what she thought about it, in great detail.

The thing to remember here is that even if the item is not banned, if the TSA officer decides it looks like a dangerous item, they're going to take it.

The thing to remember

These rules are not in place to piss you off. (Like my daughter). They are in place to keep you safe, so cut the TSA a little slack.

Be sure you're familiar with the list of things not to pack, check it twice while packing and travel safely.

