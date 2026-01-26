Without the proper ID, the cost of flying is going to go up soon

For more than a year we have been told that the only way we're going to be able to get on an Airliner In 2026 is with a passport or a “real ID”. More than 94% of all airline passengers in the United States have REAL ID or another method of identification like a passport but there is now a new way to board a plane.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Starting next month, travelers who want to board a domestic flight without a Real ID will have to pay $45 to have their identity verified through the Transportation Security Administration’s new security screening program.

On Feb. 1, if you attempt to get through an airport security checkpoint without a Real ID, or another TSA-approved form of identification, you have the option to verify your identity through the modernized alternative-verification program, officially called TSA Confirm.ID.

If you choose to use Confirm.ID you will be charged a $45 fee.’

This new identification verification program was announced by the TSA in December of last year. it's called Confirm ID and it starts on February 1st, 2026.

Here is how it works.

If you want to use Confirm ID, the first thing you need to do is fill out a form. You can do it beforehand online, or you can do it at the airport. (I recommend it online) then when you submit the form, you also submit the payment. ($45) If you're doing this online, you do it through. pay.gov.

When you make your payment, you have to provide your full legal name, your travel start date, and a valid form of payment. The website will accept payment from your bank; you can use Venmo, PayPal, or a debit or credit card.

Once you do all this, you'll receive a receipt in your e-mail. It's very important that you print the receipt or do a screen shot of the receipt and keep it with you because when you show up for your flight, TSA will require that you produce it to prove that your Confirm ID is paid for.

I have one big question that I don't have an answer to, and that is, if I'm on a round trip does the $45.00 pay for both directions or do I have to pay it again to fly home?



