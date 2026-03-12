What is more valuable to Washington State's economy right now? A bachelor's degree, or a skilled trade. Ever since I was a kid, I've been told I need to go to college and get my bachelor's degree because that's how I'm going to get a good job. Now, in 2026, that idea is not necessarily true.

156762535 loading...

Just ask Gen. Z, there seems to be a massive disconnect between Gen. Z and the perceived necessity for a college degree. Community colleges all over the state of Washington have, or are creating curriculums to teach trades. Skilled tradesmen (and tradeswomen) are in high demand everywhere. If you don't believe me, just try to hire an electrician or a plumber.

According to supplyhouse.com,

‘Skilled trades are local work. Where you live — or where you’re willing to go — can shape your pay, access to training, and how steady the work really is.

To see which cities are best set up for skilled trades in 2026, SupplyHouse ranked the 50 most-populated U.S. cities by mapping each one to its metro area and scoring six factors: workforce density, training access, salary, job growth, union coverage, and cost of living.’

The results are interesting.

467031533 loading...

6 metrics were used to create a combined score to rate these metro areas as more or less favorable to skilled trade workers.

Looking at the top five.

The #1 city, Omaha, NE.

2158235179 loading...

#2 Phoenix, AZ.

#3 Nashville, TN.

#4 Charlotte, NC.

#5 Mesa, AZ.

google maps google maps loading...

Now let's look at the bottom 5.

#46 Wichita, KS.

#47 Fresno, CA.

#48 Chicago, IL.

#49 Las Vegas, NV.

#50 Bakersfield, CA.

480270753 loading...

How did the Pacific Northwest show in this survey?

#16 was Portland, OR.

#21 was Seattle, WA.

1385480127 loading...

I have to admit; it's not a great showing for the Pacific Northwest. At least it's not Bakersfield. There's a steady demand for skilled trade jobs and workers in Washington state. The market is there, we just need the people to do the jobs.

And by the way, these jobs pay Pretty good.

