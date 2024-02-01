Is there a total eclipse in your future? 

it depends on where you live. I remember when I was a kid for science class, one time we fogged up some glass with candle smoke and then used that as a filter so we could look at the sky and see a partial eclipse of the sun. I remember being underwhelmed at the experience.

If you're a sky watcher, you should be excited about what's coming April 8th. It will be the longest and most visible total eclipse in the United States in the last 100 years.

space.com says,

“When a total solar eclipse attains a duration of over 4 minutes it certainly should be considered as an exceptional eclipse.

If we were to compare the "Great North American Solar Eclipse" of April 8 against other eclipses over the past century, where would it rank?

Actually, it would end up quite high on the list.”

If you look at the map below, you'll see that the total eclipse will pass through the upper part of Mexico through Texas, all the way up. And out through Montreal. So no, we will not see a total eclipse in the northwestern part of the United States, but this is still a huge celestial event. (I plan on celebrating with pizza.)

According to space.com.

“The upcoming April 8 eclipse will pass over many metropolitan areas from Texas to northern New England, giving an estimated 32 million people a chance to witness firsthand this amazing spectacle.

Very likely then, the upcoming eclipse of April 8 will represent the greatest concentration of people ever to be immersed in the moon's dark umbral shadow in the history of the United States!”

This is the kind of event that is so special that it's worth taking time off and travelling to a location where it's going to be a total and watch it for yourself. Take your kids with you, this is something they will never forget. I have never been to Dallas, TX. It would be a great excuse to go. Look at the map, check out the path, and see if there's a place you would like to visit to watch this spectacle.

Below you will find a link to an article with a list of every celestial event of 2024.

