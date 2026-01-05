It always feels good to shout we're #1. Sometimes you can be #1 on a list that isn't so good but the latest news from wallethub.com is actually pretty encouraging.

Here is what's going on.

It's pretty easy to make a New Year's resolution. I've certainly done my share. It's much more difficult to make them work for you. I've certainly broken my share of New Year's resolutions as well. But the latest information from WalletHub.com is pretty interesting.

screen shot / wallethub.com screen shot / wallethub.com loading...

According to wallethub.com,

‘To find out where Americans have the best shot at keeping their goals in 2026, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 57 metrics that speak to their conduciveness to self-improvement. The metrics range from exercise opportunities to income growth to the employment outlook.’

On our list of 182 cities compiled by Wallet Hub. They used a list of 57 different metrics to create their list. based on four different Based on four different category Rankings.

screen shot / wallethub.com screen shot / wallethub.com loading...

Bad habit resolutions, School and work resolutions, financial resolutions and the health resolutions.

First, let's look at the bottom 5.

The five cities where it's hardest to keep your resolutions.

#5 Memphis, TN. With an aggregate score of 41.81.

I personally can see how this would be a problem just from a diet point of view. It would be impossible for me to keep any diet resolution in Memphis, TN. because I love BBQ.

screen shot / wallethub.com screen shot / wallethub.com loading...

#4 Dover, DE. With an aggregate score of. 41.41.

Honestly, I know nothing about Dover, DE. all I can imagine is it must be a tough place. To keep a promise to yourself.

#3, Shreveport, LA. With an aggregate score of 40.83.

Another great food town. It would play havoc on my diet resolutions.

#2 Gulfport Ms. With an aggregate score of 38.81.

#1 Jackson MS. With an aggregate score of 37.98.

On the other hand,

Now we have the list of the top five cities where it's easiest to keep your New Year's resolutions.

#5 Salt Lake City, UT. With an aggregate score of 64.79.

#4 Atlanta, GA. With an aggregate score of 64.81.

#3 Irvine, CA. With an aggregate score of 64.90.

#2 Scottsdale, AZ. With an aggregate score of 64.91.

screen shot / wallethub.com screen shot / wallethub.com loading...

The #1 best city for keeping your New Year's resolutions,

Seattle, WA. with an aggregate Score of 67.59.

Having lived and having lived in the Seattle area for the 1st 18 years of my life, I kind of find this difficult to believe, but that was a long time ago. Who knows, now Seattle is a totally different town.

