The story of the 12 Hams of Christmas.   

Once Upon a time in a small town called Cle Elum, there was a magical place called Owens Meats. It was a candy store for the carnivore, and still is today. a magical place on the I-90 Corridor, where you could let your imagination run wild. Beef, Chicken, Turkey, Pork, all manner of smoked meats and more.

photo by dave keefer photo by dave keefer loading...

One day a disc jockey in Wenatchee got a bright idea. He thought, “It's the holiday season, we need a new way to celebrate the coming of Christmas”. Then he thought of the culinary paradise that is Owens meats in Cle Elum. “We could give away pepperoni, no, we've done that already. We could give away Bratwurst. No, we've done that too. Something from the smoker, a ham, a maple sugar cured, hickory smoked, big ass ham.”

the quake 102.1 the quake 102.1 loading...

And that's when the 12 Hams of Christmas were born. Listen to The Quake 102.1 every weekday morning during the Big Rock Show with Uncle Dave for your chance to win a big ass ham from Owens meets in Cle Elum.

It starts Monday the 27th and runs for 12 weekdays.