The best Christmas music ever. Pt 1.

I love music, almost every kind of music. (dixie land gets on my nerves a little bit) I have loved music since I discovered radio. As a kid in Seattle, I listened to KJR and KOL. One year at the Puyallup fair a KOL DJ was broadcasting his music show in a tiny booth and I was captivated.

I started singing in Jr high and began to hear other types of music including classical, folk, jazz, madrigals, and some big band. Over the years I discovered that I loved Christmas music and started to collect recordings.

Here are just a few of my favorite rock Christmas songs.

I have always been a big progressive rock fan, so I love “I believe in Father Christmas” by Greg Lake,

A great classic rock Christmas song is Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, “Christmas All Over Again”

When the Stray Cats broke up Brian Setzer took some time off and then started out the Brian Setzer Orchestra (think of it as a big band with a dash of rock-a-billy) their version of “Jingle Bells” is a riot.

One of the funniest Christmas rock songs is Billy Idol, Yellin at the Christmas tree. I remember seeing this on MTV back in the day, I thought it was hilarious.

One more for you, how about some blues rock? I love this song, George Thorogood, “Rock & Roll Christmas”.

This song just makes me happy. It reminds me of how I felt when I was a kid on Christmas day looking at the tree before anyone else in the house was up.

I have more Christmas songs to share with you but I thought this would make a good start.

What are your favorite Christmas songs?