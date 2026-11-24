Thanksgiving travel. It's always a bit problematic because there's always rush hours that you have to navigate through regardless of where you're going. If you're traveling a long distance by car, you need to be aware of when to travel so that you can avoid the worst traffic and get there on time.

If your travel takes you to the West side of the mountains through the Seattle area, there's some things to look out for.

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According to axios.com,

“Thanksgiving travelers heading out of Seattle this week could face heavy highway traffic, crowded airports and even ferry cancellations caused by unusually high and low tides.

But the right departure time could still save you hours in traffic.

Washington transportation officials have published hour-by-hour Thanksgiving traffic forecasts for four major routes, including I-5 between Tacoma and Lacey, I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass, US 2 over Stevens Pass.'

Things to watch out for.

Try not to travel through the Seattle Tacoma area during rush hours. AAA says we can expect 90% of holiday travelers during Thanksgiving to be traveling by car.

Washington state DOT has published a special hour by hour traffic prediction for four major routes in Washington state.

Screen shot / newsroom.aaa.com/2026/11/aaa-thanksgiving-holiday-travel-forecast/ Screen shot / newsroom.aaa.com/2026/11/aaa-thanksgiving-holiday-travel-forecast/

Traveling westbound over I-90, you're probably going to find that congestion is highest on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

If you want to avoid some of that congestion, you should travel on Thanksgiving morning. I-90 will be busiest between 10:00 and 1:00 on Snoqualmie pass

Screen shot / newsroom.aaa.com/2026/11/aaa-thanksgiving-holiday-travel-forecast/ Screen shot / newsroom.aaa.com/2026/11/aaa-thanksgiving-holiday-travel-forecast/

Coming home.

When you come home from your Thanksgiving weekend on I-90, the busiest travel time is going to be Sunday. (Apparently, a lot of people want to spend the entire weekend when they travel to Seattle for Thanksgiving.)

The Saturday after Thanksgiving coming home eastbound on I-90 is less congested, but it's still pretty bad.

Screen shot / newsroom.aaa.com/2026/11/aaa-thanksgiving-holiday-travel-forecast/ Screen shot / newsroom.aaa.com/2026/11/aaa-thanksgiving-holiday-travel-forecast/

The best timing to avoid the major congestion on I-90 eastbound from Seattle will be traveling early on or before 7:00 AM, or traveling late on or after 6:00 PM.

All this information on this route and three other routes to and from Western Washington can be found on the Washington State dot website.

In general, the best times to travel by car.

Screen shot / wsdot.wa.gov/travel/holiday-weekend-travel/thanksgiving-weekend-travel-times Screen shot / wsdot.wa.gov/travel/holiday-weekend-travel/thanksgiving-weekend-travel-times

Here's hoping you have a safe and relaxed commute (that'll be the day) for your Thanksgiving holiday.

And remember, it's OK to show up early. It's no fun showing up late.



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