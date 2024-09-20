If you drive a Chevy EV Tesla’s charging network is now open to you.

Tesla has the largest (and the best operating) charging infrastructure in the United States. (more than 17,800 chargers) Although they've had a few hiccups this last year (thanks Elon), they're in the process of converting all of their Tesla chargers to allow charging on other vehicles. (I think this is mostly a software issue.)

Right now, Ford and Rivian EVs can charge at Tesla charging stations using a special adapter (NACS, North American Charging Standard). Mercedes is being added to the list and just this week Chevrolet has also been added.

All of these manufacturers have Committed to the Tesla “NACS” plug standard for future vehicles, but current vehicles require a special adapter.

Ford has really stepped up in this respect in that they are giving “NACS adapters” to their customers for free. I'm not sure if Rivian is doing the same thing.

Chevrolet Is requiring their EV owners to buy the “NACS adapter” from Chevy. (Or possibly Tesla.) I think it's priced at about $225.00

I have personally found that using the Tesla charging stations are the most intuitive and easiest to use of all the systems I've tried so far. Basically, you just plug your car in. The car shakes hands with the charger and starts charging. Everything else is handled internally, including billing to your credit card. (No technical knowledge required.)

You will need the Tesla phone app however. It takes a little while to sort through.

If you're driving a Chevy Bolt, there might be a little bit of an issue with software.

according to insideevs.com,

‘“Bolts will have access but [some] will require an update at the dealer,” GM technology spokesperson Sanaz Marbley wrote to InsideEVs. “Those customers will get an email about it on launch day telling them more.”’

Tesla is in the process of opening Up all of their charging Stations to all electric cars in the United States, but it is taking them a little time to get to Each individual manufacturer. Kia told me recently that they might be able to use Tesla charging stations by early next year.

For those of you that have an issue with range anxiety for not looking at an electric car, having access to the Tesla charging stations could solve that problem.

GM releases its approved NACS adapter, giving its drivers access to Tesla’s charging network (electrek.co)

Ford's Latest Patent Could Revolutionize EV Charging (msn.com)

Some Chevy Bolt Owners Need Dealer Service To Use Tesla Chargers (Updated) (insideevs.com)



