Fleet drivers for Costco want more money. Vote for strike. 

Some people think it's a blessing but it's actually a curse. “May you live in interesting times.” Some people think this curse has its origins in Chinese culture, but it actually comes from the 1930s in Britain.

Well, some interesting times are coming to Costco.

According to prnnewswire.com,

‘Over 150 Costco fleet drivers have voted by an overwhelming 97 percent margin to authorize a strike.’

Teamsters Local 17 have voted to strike at Costco after negotiations broke down on a new contract. I'm sure this will make things very “interesting” for Costco in the short term. Teamsters Local 174 claims that they have over 18,000 Costco workers in their union.

As of this writing, there is little or no information on what Costco's response to this strike might be, but we can all be assured that it will cause shipping complications and potentially could cause scarcities in some products.

Will we see picket lines at Costco in Wenatchee? I have absolutely no idea. The real question is would I cross a picket line at Costco in Wenatchee if one was there? And honestly, I have no idea.

I have absolutely no perspective on this issue because I've never worked at a job that required me to join a union and I have no idea if I would benefit or not. I have been in several situations where I have had to depend on union workers and for the most part it was a good experience with a few exceptions.

I have no idea what we will see at Costco's in Washington state in the near future.

But it will be “interesting” to see what happens.

