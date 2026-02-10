How was your Super Bowl Sunday? Mine pretty much started out like any other regular Sunday. I got up in the morning and went into town. Met with my youngest son John and my girlfriend Martha for breakfast at Jimmy's and then I went to Costco.

There's been an item at Costco that I've been looking for ever since I heard about it. For lack of a better term, people have been calling it “Shrimp chips.” I know it doesn't sound particularly appetizing unless you like shrimp, but this is an item that is specifically profiled for Asian tastes and it's catching on here in the States.

So, let's go to Costco.

So, after doing my other regular shopping at Costco, it was time to spend some quality time in the snack aisle. I found a couple of things of interest. One item was Sargento cheese bakes. This is a chip with Parmesan and oregano baked in. It sounded interesting, so I bought a bag.

Another item I saw on the snack aisle, which I had purchased before, was the Sonoma Pepperoni Pizza crisps. I had tried them several months ago and to be honest it didn't really float my boat.

The final item I saw on the snack aisle that had piqued my curiosity a few weeks ago was the “Premium Korean sweet and spicy puffs.” The first time I saw these I thought of my daughter Beth because she likes that kind of stuff. It's a little bit off the beaten path, has some Korean spices in it, this is something she might like.

I sent her a photo of the bag at the time, and she responded by saying that this looked like something she would be interested in.

Well, this week I decided I was going to try it out, so I bought some.

It's time for snackappaloosa.

I was all excited to get home, kick back, watch some Olympics, maybe do a little snacking, and then of course we had the Super Bowl starting at about 3:30.

I started my snack marathon with the “Sargento Cheese Bakes”. Honestly, I was a little bit underwhelmed. I was hoping that the parmesan flavor would be a little stronger.

Then it was time to open up the bag of Korean sweet and spicy puffs and surprise, they were pretty good.

It's hard to describe them. It's kind of a waffle puff, tadpole shaped thing. Some of my coworkers said they looked like chicken legs. I think the reason for the waffle is to allow more of the spicy powder to get in. You pop it in your mouth and it's very crunchy. The first thing you get is a kind of sweetness. At that point you think to yourself as you're chewing, “OK, where's the spice?” And then the spice steps up and says hello.

I'm the type of person that likes spicy things. My tolerance for over the top spices have kind of dropped as I've aged, but I have to tell you the Korean sweet and spicy puffs were right in my wheelhouse. It takes a little while, but the heat sneaks up on you. By the time you've had three or four of them, your mouth is tingling, and you really get that Korean spicy flavor. Just keep in mind the more of them you eat, the hotter it's going to be.

Definitely worth a try.

The combination of sweet and hot has become very popular in the United States, especially over the last year. This snack food should fit right in.

If you like spicy, the next time you're in Costco, take a walk down the snack aisle and see for yourself.

