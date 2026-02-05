By most accounts, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day for takeout pizza orders, and that is pretty much true for Washington state. But now you have to ask, "what's Washington State's favorite pizza?” Apparently, each state's favorite pizza is a little bit different.

According to Highriskpaycom,

‘From crust and sauce to toppings, sides, and even dipping preferences, pizza choices vary widely depending on where you live. Some states stick to the classics, while others show clear preferences that set them apart from the rest of the country.’

The website highriskpay.com surveyed 2100 individuals across the country to find out What their favorite pizza was and how it was constructed. Please keep in mind that we're talking about delivery pizzas here.

How we like it

The general consensus for the entire survey was classic crust, red sauce, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and mushrooms. Sometimes they would order wings on the side.

All across the country, pepperoni was the top, topping however some states selected meat lovers' pizzas or supreme pizzas as they're top choice. It turns out New York is the only state that selected a Margarita pizza as their top choice. (Always the traditionalists).

Almost 2/3 of Americans said that pineapple was considered a legitimate topping for pizza. (That's just wrong.) Americans love their pizza in fact based on the survey, one in four Americans eat pizza at least once a week. Midwestern states seem to consume the most pizza.

In the state of Oregon, the survey shows that the Supreme Pizza is the main choice.

Here’s Washington’s ideal pizza:

Crust: Classic crust

Sauce: Red (tomato) sauce

Cheese: Mozzarella

Meat topping: Pepperoni

Veggie topping: Mushrooms

In the Northwest, the favorite delivery pizza comes from Domino's for Washington, Idaho, and Oregon.

I've said it before and I will say it again; I don't normally do delivery pizza. When I want pizza, I wind up going to Papa Murphy's. My choice, I'll do the cowboy pizza or a straight up meat lovers.

Enjoy the Super Bowl, enjoy your pizza. This year for me, I'm thinking it's going to be chicken strips.



