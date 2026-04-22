There are two events that occur during the spring and fall here in Eastern Washington that are always on my calendar to attend, and they happen at the Sunbanks Resort on Banks Lake near Electric City, WA.

The first event this year occurs on May 14th through the 17th.

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The Sunbanks Blues, Americana, Country Music Festival.

Based on the name of the event, it's pretty easy to see that it's going to be an eclectic selection of artists and musical styles.

This is a 21 and older event

The event starts on Thursday night with an indoor performance in what is called The Cantina and then everything moves to the mainstage on Friday afternoon and that's when it really gets fun, and loud.

Let's look at the schedule.

Thursday, May 14

8:00 Octopus Ballet

9:30 Nick Mardon Trio

Friday, May 15

4:00 Norman Baker & Backroads

6:00 Billy Stoops & the Dirt Angels

It's always fun for me to see what Billy brings when the Dirt Angels play. Because there's always a Different guest guitar player. Ready to bring their best stuff?

8:00 The Davisson Brothers

High energy, rock and country. That's what the Davisson brothers are. And believe me, they will not disappoint you.

10:00 Harlis Sweetwater

If you haven't had a chance to hear Heartless Sweetwater live, you're in for a good time.. This is a great way to close out Friday night with a lot of attitude.

Saturday, May 16

1:00 Nikki Jones Band

This will be the first opportunity I have to hear this band live. I'm looking forward to it, especially after checking out the videos on YouTube.



2:30 Coyote Kings w Typhony Dames

4:00 Nick Vigarino's Meantown Blues

I have known Nick Victorino for a lot of years and he always brings high energy to the show. One of the greatest bottleneck slide guitar players in Washington state. Sometimes it's. Sometimes he plays solo acoustic, sometimes he plays in a trio, sometimes a quartet. It's always fun to see what he brings.

6:00 Shane Dwight

8:00 Ben Rice and PDX Shuffle

Ben Rice is a great singer, guitarist, and songwriter and also a great band leader. He really knows what it takes to put together an awesome band. It's a high energy show. You're going to like it.

10:00 Dusty 45's

The dusty 45’s are difficult to describe. Their music selection is a little bit eclectic. It's always fun, and if you watch this video you get to see a flaming trumpet. (It will happen on Saturday night.)

Sunday, May 17

1:00 Savannah Woods Trio

3:00 Ghost Town Blues Band

This is another band that I've not had the opportunity to see live yet and I'm looking forward to it based on the video. It should be a lot of fun.

5:00 Tylor & the Train Robbers

7:00 Curtis Salgado

This is another artist I've known for decades. It's safe to say that, Curtis Salgado Is one of the finest soul singers in the Northwest. He always brings a great band. It will be a wonderful way to cap off a Sunday night.

Tickets are still available for the event. But sometimes lodging can be a little more difficult at this late date. The Sunbanks Resort has camp sites available both for tents and for RV’s, and they also have villas available.

Click the link below to contact Sun Bank Resorts for availability.

Home - Sunbanks

