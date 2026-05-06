Full disclosure, it's getting close to midday and when that happens, I start thinking about lunch. Maby a sandwich? How about Subway? I think it's safe to say that no sandwich shop is more ubiquitous than Subway.

I must confess, it's been a month or two since I've gotten a sandwich from Subway, but right now it's top of mind because the news about Subway is that the business is, shall we say, contracting?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to msn.com,

‘Subway has closed hundreds more locations across the United States, extending a decade-long contraction that has steadily reduced its footprint. The sandwich chain remains the largest in the country by unit count, yet the gap has narrowed as closures continue year after year.

During 2025, Subway closed 729 shops, reducing their total number of locations to 18,773. That's just a little bit more than a 5% reduction in total locations. It seems to me that that's less of a “contraction” and more of an “adjustment”.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

If you want to put this into context, between 2016 and 2025 Subway closed 8345 restaurants across the country.

Why is Subway shrinking?

Subway has been very upfront about this reduction in stores indicating that they will continue to look at each individual location and decide whether or not it's profitable. But even as Subway is closing stores across the United States, they're also looking to open stores as well.

The Subway franchise disclosure documents indicate that they're looking at opening at least 100 new US restaurants in 2026.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

It seems to me the biggest problem that Subway has is overexposure. Too many locations, too close to each other.

Where is Subway growing?

Outside of the United States, the future of Subway actually looks a little brighter. Subway has added over 1000 new locations in 2025 internationally and they seem to be looking forward to more international expansion in 2026.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

So, is the Wenatchee Valley in danger of losing any of their three Subway franchises? The simple answer is, we just don't know, at least not yet.

Just so you know, I just finished a honey barbecue chicken sub from Subway on whole wheat. The whole wheat makes it healthy, right?

