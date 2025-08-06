For many of us, riding a bicycle is something we do when we're younger, not as we age. But that trend has been reversing over the last several years. When possible, my coworker John likes to ride his bicycle to work every day. He also likes to go trail riding. (Especially uphill.)

On US 2 at the top of Stevens Pass you will find the Stevens Pass Bike Park, part of the Stevens Pass ski resort.

Youtube / Visit Leavenworth Youtube / Visit Leavenworth loading...

According to stevenspass.com,

‘If you’ve never mountain biked before, downhill biking can seem pretty intimidating. As long as you’re comfortable riding a bike, you too can give downhill mountain biking a try. But it’s important to get started right.’

The Stevens Pass Bike Park offers a variety of Terrain, with several levels of difficulty. Freeride trails are designed and then constructed by machine and are designated with an orange Oval with a difficulty symbol in the middle. The technical trails are much more difficult and can be identified with just a difficulty rating and they are hand built using as much of the natural terrain as possible.

Youtube / Visit Leavenworth Youtube / Visit Leavenworth loading...

Helmets are required for anyone that wants to ride in the bike park. If you're feeling very adventurous you might want to go for extra protection, including knee and elbow pads, gloves are a smart move and body armor, and a neck brace might be something for you to look into.

Basically, if you're going to ride, you need to assume that sometimes you're going to crash. For better or worse, that is part of the mountain biking experience.

Youtube / Visit Leavenworth Youtube / Visit Leavenworth loading...

There's lots of information on the StevensPass.com web site including what to wear, what to ride, and what they call the responsibility code.

Classes are also available for beginner and novice riders. You can bring your own bike or rent one.

Youtube / Visit Leavenworth Youtube / Visit Leavenworth loading...

One last thing to keep in mind. If you want to ride the Stevens Pass Bike Park, you will need to sign a release of liability, and if you are under 18 You must have an agreement signed by your parent or guardian.

Good luck, Have fun, Ride safe.

Seattle Mountain Summer Activities | Stevens Pass Ski Resort

Stevens Pass Mountain Biking | Stevens Pass Ski Resort



30 Reasons Living in Washington State is Amazing There are lots of great reasons to live here, these are just a few! Gallery Credit: Heath Brewster



