WA state sends more money to the federal gov. than it receives

Whether you're budgeting for a family or just for yourself, balancing that budget. Is important right now, Washington state is looking at a $12 billion budget deficit over the next four years.

One of those budget lines for Washington state is money that is coming to Washington state from the federal government and the interesting fact here is that it looks like Washington Is getting less money from the federal government than it is sending to the federal government, and this is unique. Here in the United States, there are only 13 other states that also spend less from the federal government than they send to the federal government.

So, what states spend the most federal money? Virginia, New Mexico, and Maryland are in the top three that spend more money from the federal government than they send.

According to axios.com. This is how it works.

‘Each state's balance of payments reflect how much federal money is distributed there (in the form of programs like Medicaid and SNAP, for example) versus how much money residents and businesses send to the federal government (via income or employment taxes, for instance).’

Does this mean that Washington state is becoming more financially independent from the federal government? We seem to have a head start on some other states, but we're nowhere near being there yet.

